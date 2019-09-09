Controversial plans for 107 Whaley Bridge houses deferred

Campaigners have welcomed the council’s decision to defer a controversial Whaley Bridge planning application.

The development, on Linglongs Road in Whaley Bridge, which was granted outline planning permission in 2015, was back in front of High Peak Borough Council’s Development and Control committee at a meeting on Monday to consider the discharge of conditions in public. However it was agreed to defer the matter because of a new technical document relating to the application.

The damaged slipway at Toddbrook Reservoir

The deferral decision was welcomed by campaigners who do not want to see the new development go ahead.

Julie Brown, who lives on Linglongs Road, said: “It was the right decision to defer, I’d much rather the councillors took their time and understood the impact this new estate will truly have rather than just agree it and we have to deal with the consequences.

“I believe there should be no new building is Whaley Bridge until the investigation and report is back on the state of the dam.”

A technical document was sent to council members late on Saturday night however they felt there was not enough time to thoroughly understand it and wanted to defer so informed decisions could be made at a later date.

With fears over flooding a growing concern, especially after the issues with Toddbrook Reservoir last month,last week residents sent the planning application to the Secretary of State to try and overrule the decision for new homes on greenfield land.

Fran Read from the Whaley Bridge Matters group said after the meeting: “We sent the application to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government because we feel the national policy which states a development can’t go ahead if it will increase the risk of flooding in another area is not being listened too.

“In the summer the dam nearly burst its banks because of the heavy rainfall the day before which caused the River Goyt to swell.

“At the moment the land near Linglongs Road is a greenfield site and flood risk mitigation zone was just able to cope with rainfall but if that land becomes houses the town and areas further along the River Goyt in Macclesfield and Marple will not be able to cope and will flood so we need to stop it.”

Applicant Barratt Homes, which has taken over the development from Gladman Developments, has permission to build 107 new homes which will be a mixture of two and three bed semi-detached and four and five bed detached properties.