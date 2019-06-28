Business minister pays a visit to Buxton

High speed broadband, business rates and the importance of the manufacturing industry were among the topics raised during a roundtable discussion in Buxton with Business Minister Andrew Stephenson.

The MP for Pendle, and former Private Parliamentary Secretary to Boris Johnson, visited the High Peak to support Conservative parliamentary candidate Robert Largan’s campaign.

Mr Largan said: "It was great to welcome the Business Minister to Buxton and to raise a number of key local issues with him.

“If elected, I will continue to stand up for local businesses and make certain the government focuses more on helping areas like the High Peak."