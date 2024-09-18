Appeal lodged over controversial Chapel-en-le-Frith glamping site
In January an application for a proposed glamping site, to include 10 glamping units, five units for facilities and covered parking for 10 cars for land off Long Lane.
This was rejected with councillors citing the development would cause ‘significant adverse landscape and visual effects therefore detracting from the rural character and appearance of the area’.
It was also noted the applicant’s heritage statement contained ‘insufficient information relating to matters including onsite archaeology and proposed groundworks’.
However, applicant God’s Plan Ltd has now lodged an appeal against this decision.
A statement submitted with the appeal states: “The proposals would not cause significant adverse landscape and visual effects and would not detract from the rural character and appearance of the area.
“And any concern regarding matters of detail could be dealt with by way of a condition precedent.
The applicant states the proposed development would provide overnight accommodation within a recognised tourism growth area through the provision of a unique character of accommodation and facilities.
This, they say, would result in local job creation equivalent to five full time jobs.
Many people have objected to the plans with people saying the land is designated for agricultural use only and the owners, although they have access to their field they are not permitted to give access to people visiting the field.
This means no paying guests would be able to use a vehicle or bicycle to access the glamping units.
Another added: “The sheer number of comments on this application show what the people of Chapel actually want as an outcome and not what the applicant wants to make from this land irrespective of better options for the people.
“We’ve lost too much green space across the country to risk losing any more.”
The planning appeal statement concluded: “The appeal proposals are considered to be in accordance with both National and Local Development Plan policies and, as such, will not cause harm to any interests of acknowledged importance.
“Therefore, the appeal proposals should be approved.”
