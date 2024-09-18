Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been lodged after High Peak Borough Council refused a controversial planning application for a glamping site.

In January an application for a proposed glamping site, to include 10 glamping units, five units for facilities and covered parking for 10 cars for land off Long Lane.

This was rejected with councillors citing the development would cause ‘significant adverse landscape and visual effects therefore detracting from the rural character and appearance of the area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also noted the applicant’s heritage statement contained ‘insufficient information relating to matters including onsite archaeology and proposed groundworks’.

Stock picture - An appeal has been lodged over controversial Chapel-en-le-Frith glamping site

However, applicant God’s Plan Ltd has now lodged an appeal against this decision.

A statement submitted with the appeal states: “The proposals would not cause significant adverse landscape and visual effects and would not detract from the rural character and appearance of the area.

“And any concern regarding matters of detail could be dealt with by way of a condition precedent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant states the proposed development would provide overnight accommodation within a recognised tourism growth area through the provision of a unique character of accommodation and facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, they say, would result in local job creation equivalent to five full time jobs.

Many people have objected to the plans with people saying the land is designated for agricultural use only and the owners, although they have access to their field they are not permitted to give access to people visiting the field.

This means no paying guests would be able to use a vehicle or bicycle to access the glamping units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “The sheer number of comments on this application show what the people of Chapel actually want as an outcome and not what the applicant wants to make from this land irrespective of better options for the people.

“We’ve lost too much green space across the country to risk losing any more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning appeal statement concluded: “The appeal proposals are considered to be in accordance with both National and Local Development Plan policies and, as such, will not cause harm to any interests of acknowledged importance.

“Therefore, the appeal proposals should be approved.”