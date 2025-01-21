94 per cent of 5,000 residents say they want High Peak to remain in Derbyshire - but MP says Manchester merger would bring opportunities

Jon Pearce is calling for county council elections to be instated.

Jon Pearce wrote a letter to Jim McMahon, the English Devolution minister, asking to override the cancellation of the May county council elections - now the leader of Derbyshire County Council says the MP’s actions are a ‘blatant attempt to distract from the chaos and disruption caused by his own Government’.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks Jon Pearce MP has spoken out against the cancellation of the elections later this year.

If the new local government shake up goes ahead it would abolish the two-tier system of High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council become one unitary system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pearce believes if the two-tier system is replaced, the High Peak should not remain part of Derbyshire but instead look to Manchester and ‘be part of the Northern Powerhouse and all the opportunities that would bring local businesses and jobs’.

Leader of Derbyshire County Council says Jon Pearce's claims are unfounded.

He said High Peak merging with councils in Greater Manchester such as Tameside or Stockport was a "no brainer" rather than staying under Derbyshire rule.

But there has been strong opposition to this with residents of the High Peak even forming a Facebook group to show how much they wish to remain in Derbyshire.

One concerned resident said: “The greenbelts of the High Peak will disappear with houses from the Manchester overspill.”

Another said: “We are on the edge of all boroughs.

Robert Largan held a survey which 5,000 people took part with 794 per cent saying they want to stay as part of Derbyshire.

“We may as well stay in Derbyshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One angry resident pointed out it took until April 1974 to get the High Peak recognised. They added: “People are not going to give that up in a hurry to become part of Stockport or Tameside.”

One called out the MP saying he should ‘listen to our views then instead of trying to drag us into Greater Manchester’.

“You serve your constituents first not a party political power play.

“And for the record we do not feel ‘out on a limb’ in Derbyshire - we are Derbyshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “It’s very disappointing to see that Jon Pearce is still peddling the myth that High Peak residents gravitate towards Manchester for culture, health, education despite countless numbers of Hope Valley residents screaming at you that they don’t."

Mr Pearce has written an open letter to Jim McMahon, the English Devolution minister, about the new plans.

He said: “For too long we have been the poor relations in Derbyshire.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity and we must get it right for our children,

grandchildren and generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pearce says he agrees that replacing smaller district councils and larger county councils with new single tier councils has the ‘potential to deliver better outcomes’ for constituents and it will save ‘significant money and improve accountability with fewer politicians who will be more able to focus on delivering for residents’.

Speaking about the elections Mr Pearce said: “Derbyshire Conservatives are trying to accelerate the abolition of High Peak Borough Council and cancel the May elections.

“Derbyshire Conservatives submitted a proposal to cancel the May elections to the Government in order to create a mega council.

“They did not consult or inform anyone before they rushed it through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Derbyshire Conservatives proposals would see a single mega council based in Matlock for all of Derbyshire – stretching from the Leicestershire borders all the way up to Tintwistle in Glossopdale.

“It would cover about 800,000 people, which is just too large and remote.

“High Peak would have a 10 per cent say in such a council and we would inevitably end up being the poor relation.

“Derbyshire Conservatives are trying to cancel the local elections in May and create a single mega for their own narrow political interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council says these are ‘unfounded’ claims from Jon Pearce.

Mr Lewis was asked to comment on Mr Pearce’s letter to the devolution minister and the elections.

He said: “Recent comments by Labour MP Jon Pearce, alleging Derbyshire County Council is seeking to avoid elections are not only unfounded but a blatant attempt to distract from the chaos and disruption caused by his own Government’s break-neck timetable for Local Government Reorganisation (LGR).

“Let’s be clear: the timetable and requirements for LGR, including the mandatory submission of proposals by March, have been set entirely by the Labour Government. “This means that all two-tier areas, including Derbyshire, must act now or risk being swept into poorly considered reforms later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Failure to engage early would force councils to divert attention away from serving residents and campaigning during the election period to comply with Labour’s imposed deadlines.”

“The Conservative administration in Derbyshire is not seeking to avoid elections.

“On the contrary, we are working to ensure Derbyshire’s future is protected and that residents’ voices are heard amidst Labour’s reckless push to reshape local government.

“The suggestion that this is anything other than responsible leadership is laughable and deeply disingenuous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pearce says Derbyshire Conservatives are ‘running scared of voters’.

He said: “They have all but bankrupted Derbyshire County Council, left our roads in ruins, completely and utterly failed children with SEND and their families and proposed devastating cuts to care homes, adult day centres, children’s centres and local community centres here in High Peak.

“I am determined to stop them. The elections must go ahead. I have written to ministers asking them to reject Derbyshire Conservatives attempts to accelerate the abolition of High Peak Borough Council and cancel the May elections.

“This is a once in generation decision.

“I am open minded but will accept nothing less than the best possible deal for people in High Peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Derbyshire Conservatives who are running scared of voters and a proper debate on these issues.”

Mr Lewis has countered and said: “Labour’s plan for reorganisation has left residents understandably worried as Jon Pearce by calling his and the Labour Borough Council’s plan a ‘no brainer’.

“It is Labour’s own district and borough leaders who are exploring proposals to merge parts of Derbyshire with Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire, and Sheffield councils—threatening local services, creating chaos, and eroding Derbyshire’s heritage.

“If Labour MPs spent more time standing up for Derbyshire and less time playing political games, they might understand why so many residents feel betrayed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former MP for the High Peak Robert Largan launched a survey to ask local people what they thought of the possible merge of High Peak into Greater Manchester.

Mr Largan said: “More 5,000 responded and the results couldn’t be clearer - 93.8 per cent of local people oppose the Labour plan to merge High Peak into Greater Manchester.

“We already know that our Labour MP’s proposal would mean we would pay council tax to Ashton-under-Lyne and the Mayor of Greater Manchester, rather than to High Peak. And it would give the green light to rapid urban sprawl in High Peak, permanently changing the landscape of the Peak District."