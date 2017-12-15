Police warn drivers about snowy Snake Pass

Drivers have been warned there is still snow on the A57 Snake Pass and to drive with caution.

The road is open but following over night bad weather and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice this evening the police have investigated the road conditions.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Road Police said: “We have just had a run up the Snake Pass. There is still isolated patches of snow and ice particularly at higher levels.

“Take care and don’t get caught out. Please drive to arrive.”