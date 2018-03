Derbyshire police are investigating after bird eggs were stolen in the Peak District.

A bird was seen sitting on a nest of eggs at a quarry near Bakewell on March 6.

Can you help police with their investigations?

However, the nest was empty eight days later.

Police have not said what the bird is - only that it was not a raptor - but would like to speak to the man pictured above.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 18*126762, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.