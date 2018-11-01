Derbyshire Constabulary will be shutting the Snake Pass in its entirety from Glossop down to Bamford as part of a collision investigation.

The closure will take place from 10am to 2pm on November 10.

Police to close major Derbyshire road for crash investigation

It will take effect from the Glossop end and includes the entirety of the A57 from Glossop down to Ladybower Dam, where it meets the A6013 Ashopton Road.

The stretch of the A57 from Ladybower towards Sheffield will be unaffected but traffic might be busier as a result of the closure.

We are putting on this emergency closure in conjunction with Derbyshire County Council so our officers can conduct a thorough investigation following a collision earlier this month.

If you were planning to travel in the area on November 10 between the affected times, you will need to find another route.

Police will remind motorists of this closure nearer the time but wanted to give people as much notice as possible.

There will also be roadside signs alerting drivers to the closure from now until the date.