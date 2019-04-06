Police strike days in the High Peak lead to 19 arrests and two closure orders in Buxton

Nineteen people were arrested, two closure orders were granted on properties in Buxton and five vehicles were seized during two police strike days to target drug misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour in the High Peak

The operation was carried out over Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, and involved local policing officers, Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, roads policing, roads crime officers and specialist operational support officers.

A closure order was granted for a property on Winster Square

During day one, a closure order was issued at a flat on Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, due to long term concerns around criminal behaviour and disorder.

On Thursday, April 4, magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre also granted a closure order at a house on Winster Square, following similar reports and concerns around that address.

The orders ban anyone from entering the properties for three months and if the order is breached then that person could be arrested, and fined or jailed by the court.

During the operation, police officers also arrested:

Eleven men and one woman on suspicion of drugs offences.

One man and one woman on suspicion of theft

One man on suspicion of burglary and fraud

One man on suspicion of assault and theft

One man on suspicion of robbery

Two men for failure to appear at court

Ashley Joule, 38, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, was charged with theft and appeared before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Friday, March 22, and he was recalled to prison.

David Woolrich, 58, and Kristina Sliskova, 28, both of Fairfield Road, Buxton, were charged with theft, fraud and failure to appear at court. They appeared before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Friday, March 22, and were remanded into custody.

Nathan McGlone, 28, of Darley Grove, Fairfield, was charged with assault and theft and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre later this month.

Steven Tarrant, 45, of Bakewell Court, Buxton, was charged with failure to appear at court for drugs offences. He appeared before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Friday, March 22.

A 42-year-old woman from Buxton was given a caution for possession of drugs, and all others who were arrested have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A lorry and three vehicles were also seized as part of the operation for being driven without insurance and another car was taken off the road due to having no MOT, and being in a dangerous condition.

Inspector Justin Brown, who is in charge of policing in the High Peak, said: “This operation forms part of our long term commitment in to making the communities of Buxton and the High Peak safe, and work is continuing alongside our partners to target crime, illegal drug use and anti-social behaviour.

“We are really pleased with the results of these strike days, which has been the product of months of hard work by officers, who I know are continuing to investigate and make inquiries. I hope the High Peak community will feel reassured about the work we're doing to disrupt criminals and help keep them and their property safer.

“The success of this operations like these also rely on our communities working with their local police officers, providing information to help identify activity around the misuse of drugs in their area, so if you do have any concerns in your area please do report them to report them to the police or Crimestoppers so that we can investigate and take appropriate action where necessary.”

There is currently a dedicated campaign by the independent charity Crimestoppers to encourage residents in the Buxton area to speak up completely anonymously and tackle criminal activity such as drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

You can report information, or find out more about the campaign by visiting, www.crimestoppers-uk.org/campaigns-media/campaigns/give-crime-information-anonymously-in-buxton or call 0800 555 111 for free any time of day or night.

