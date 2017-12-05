Police set to wrap up crime in Buxton

Police are going to be paroling the streets of Buxton in and out of uniform as part of a festive campaign to wrap up crime in the run up to Christmas.

Patrols are being carried out around busy shopping centres and supermarkets to help target shoplifting and prevent purse thefts.

The Safer Neighbourhood policing team is also working alongside stores and businesses to take appropriate action against individuals involved with retail related crime.

As part of the campaign, advice is being offered to residents on how to stay safe and reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime at this time of year.

Sergent Denis Murphy, of the High Peak area Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, said: “Unfortunately, the season of peace and good will doesn’t quite extend to us all and we often find there will be individuals using the crowds as cover to steal from shops and unwary shoppers. These are the people whose activities we are seeking to disrupt and will be taking determined action against.

“It’s easy to forget about your personal security whilst hunting for bargains but I would urge everyone doing their Christmas shopping to be vigilant and to take some simple security steps to reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime.

“Buxton’s a great place to do your shopping, especially over the festive season. We want people to remember a happy experience – not becoming a victim of crime.

“Please take care to help us keep our town safe, and enjoy a happy Christmas.”

To contact the Buxton Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101 or send them a message online through the ‘My Local Police’ pages of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.