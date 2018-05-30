Police release images of missing man who has not been seen for 10 days

Police have released more images of a man missing from his home in New Mills for 10 days.

David Jones, 65, who was last seen on the morning of Sunday, May 20, is thought to have travelled from his home address to Stockport.

Missing: David Jones.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We are now issuing additional photos, taken from a bus that he travelled on, as part of a renewed appeal for information on his whereabouts."

As well as travelling to Stockport, Mr Jones also has links to Brighton and it is possible that he may have headed south.

Mr Jones is white, about 4ft 11ins and of slim build. He has thinning black hair, facial stubble and wears glasses.

At the time that he went missing, he was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a t-shirt, and in the new images he is shown wearing a dark blue jacket and a grey woolly hat.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 800 of May 20.