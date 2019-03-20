Police release CCTV image of man after shopping centre sign 'pulled down and damaged' in Buxton

Police have released a CCTV image of someone they'd like to speak to after damage was caused to a sign at a shopping centre car park in Buxton.

Although the image is not of the best quality, officers hope that it may help them to identify this person.

The incident happened between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, February 21. A sign at The Springs shopping centre car park was pulled down and damaged.

Did you notice anything suspicious, recognise the person in the image or have any information about the incident?

If you think you can help, call Derbyshire Police on 101.

Quote the reference number 19*98594 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Linda Cook.