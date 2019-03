Derbyshire Constabulary have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with a theft at a store in the High Peak.

Two mobiles were taken from B&M in Bridgemont, Whaley Bridge at around 6.15pm on Friday, February 8.

Police have released CCTV of three people they would like to speak to.

Police are keen to speak to the three people pictured, as officers believe they could have information which may help with their enquiries.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference number 19*67158.