Police issue warning after bank card stolen by High Peak ATM device

A man who was taking cash out at an ATM has had his bank card stolen and police want people to be alert when withdrawing money.

The man went to use the machine, outside the former Natwest bank, on High Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith at around 7.30pm on Friday, March 2 when his card was swallowed.

He took a closer look at the machine and noticed what he thought was some sort of ‘reading device’ attached to it. The man then walked to another machine to check that one, but when he returned the device was gone.

The man then contacted his bank to cancel his card, and no money was stolen.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We’re reminding people to be alert when withdrawing money, and appealing for witnesses, after a man had his bank card stolen by a device on a cash machine in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

“We would urge people to check round a cash machine before they use it, and if they notice anything unusual, do not use it and report it to the owner of the machine.”

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or with any information about the incident, should call PC Simon Youd on 101, quoting reference 18*98520, or click here to send him a message online.