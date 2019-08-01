Police issue new warning to people to stay away from Whaley Bridge after Environment Agency issue severe warning

Police have issued a new warning to people to stay away from the Whaley Bridge area after the Environment Agency warned that flooding could cause a danger to life.

People who have been at work or away from the area are urged to stay away after heavy rain caused damage to a wall at Toddbrook Reservoir.

Emergency services at the scene

Any resident that is currently outside the cordon is asked to attend Chapel High School, Long Lane, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0TQ, where further direction will be given.

A police spokesperson said: “There is a high probability that there will be significant flooding due to damage caused in recent severe weather.

“People are asked to make alternative arrangements to stay with friends and family. If anyone is not able to do so then they will be accommodated, however, there is limited capacity to do so.

“We understand that there will be some concern around not being able to return home, however, our priority is to ensure people are kept safe and well and are not taking unnecessary risks.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we appreciate that there is significant impact on this community, however, this is an unprecedented, fast-moving, emergency situation.

“We will keep people regularly updated and we are working with our partners to resolve the issue as quickly as we can.”

