Police investigating sudden Buxton death

Derbyshire Police is investigating a sudden death in Buxton.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers are at a property off Waterswallows Road in Buxton after a sudden death.”

An eyewitness who drove past the scene today, Thursday, November 30 at just after 12pm, said: “There was a forensics van parked up as well as two ambulances, police and a coroner’s car.” Derbyshire Police say it is investigating what has happened and will provide an update in due course.