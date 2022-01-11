Police investigate after driver flips car onto roof on Derbyshire road
Police have launched an investigation after a driver flipped his car onto its roof on a Derbyshire road.
Officers posted pictures of the damage caused to the Hyundai vehicle on social media following the incident in Tideswell.
Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted at 2am on Monday: “Hyundai driver flips his car after an encounter with a “badger”.
"Walks off home leaving the car and his dinner behind.
"We attend, he blows 70, claiming he’s just drank a gin. Convenient. Arrested and investigation ongoing.”