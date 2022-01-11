Police investigate after driver flips car onto roof on Derbyshire road

Police have launched an investigation after a driver flipped his car onto its roof on a Derbyshire road.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:41 am

Officers posted pictures of the damage caused to the Hyundai vehicle on social media following the incident in Tideswell.

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted at 2am on Monday: “Hyundai driver flips his car after an encounter with a “badger”.

"Walks off home leaving the car and his dinner behind.

"We attend, he blows 70, claiming he’s just drank a gin. Convenient. Arrested and investigation ongoing.”

Officers from the Derbyshre Dales Response Unit have launched an investigation after the incident at Tideswell.
