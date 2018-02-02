Police hunt person who kicked wing mirrors off parked cars

Police are appealing for help in tracing the person who kicked the wing mirrors off cars parked in a road in New Mills.

Between January 26 and 28, someone damaged a black Volkswagen Golf and a silver Honda CRV that had been parked in Church Lane.

Officers have also been made aware of a third reported incident of the same nature in that area, around those dates.

Do you know the person responsible for the criminal damage, or did you see suspicious activity in the area that you think could be linked?

Police would also like to hear from anyone who lives in that area who has private CCTV that may have captured the offender.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Jim Twort on 101, quoting reference 18000048183.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.