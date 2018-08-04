Police help elderly residents with security and safety tips

Derbyshire police from the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team have been visiting Age UK’s Bakewell Day Centre.

PCSOs Anthony Boswell and Ian Phipps have been spending time talking to older residents who visit the centre, discussing any concerns they might have and offering them advice and information on a wide range of safety and security issues.

They have held sessions on Tuesday, July 17, Wednesday, July 25 and will be there again on Thursday, August 23.

PCSO Boswell said: “It was a good opportunity for us to offer prevention advice and information about crime that can particularly affect older or more vulnerable members of the community.

“This included a wide range of issues from bogus callers and distraction burglaries to purse thefts, fraud and online safety.”

He added: “The aim behind the visit was to further help improve our links with a community which are not only more vulnerable, but can often feel isolated. We hope we have also been able to help residents to feel more confident in ways in which they can protect themselves from becoming a victim of crime.”

Bakewell Day Centre is run by Age UK with funding from Derbyshire County Council.

The service offers door to door transport, recreational and lifelong learning activities, a full meal and refreshments and social opportunities along with provides respite facilities for carers for those living in Bakewell and the surrounding rural villages.

To contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team call 101, the non-emergency number for Derbyshire police, or send them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow their work on Facebook- /BakewellSNT and on Twitter- @BakewellSNT.