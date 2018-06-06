Police help Derbyshire farmers protect vehicles and tools

A new scheme has been launched to help protect rural communities from thefts with reduced price security systems.

Officers on the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have joined forces with Derbyshire Dales District Council, the NFU and Datatag to help farmers and residents in the Derbyshire Dales ato help them protect 4x4s, quad bikes, trailers, tractors and tools.

Sergeant Andy Wordsworth, of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, said: “We are pleased to be able to work with our partners to offer subsidised security systems which aim to not only protect vehicles and equipment from being stolen, but can also help to identify and recover items that are stolen.

“Supporting the rural communities of the Derbyshire Dales in targeting crime is a priority for our team and this initiative will ensure our residents are better protected from the theft of 4x4s, quad bikes and trailers in particular.”

The scheme is part of a bid to help prevent the thefts in the area.

The Datatag security systems are supported by the Home Office and National Police Chiefs Council and part of the national CESAR (Construction and Agricultural Equipment Security Register) scheme.

As part of the system, vehicles and equipment are registered with CESAR and fitted with highly visible, tamper-evident identification plates, Datatag transponders, unique Datadots concealed in the machine and an invisible forensic DNA marking solution.

To get involved, or for more information, call Datatag on 01784 778310 who will arrange installation. Derbyshire Dales residents only should quote code DP RCT 2018 to get a discount.