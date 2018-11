Derbyshire Police received reports of an exposed skeleton in a churchyard.

Luckily it turned out to be a plastic skeleton, which was probably from Halloween, when it was investigated by Derbyshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team after it was reported yesterday, Wednesday, November 7.

It is currently unknown which church the skeleton was in.

Derbyshire Police Contact Centre said: "Luckily, it wasn't a real one! It gave us a giggle in the end, but please trick or treat responsibly!"

