Police concerned for safety of missing High Peak man

Police have said they are concerned for the safety of a man who is missing from his home in the High Peak.

Kieran Massey, 24, was last seen earlier today (Friday) at his home address at Mersey Bank Road in Hadfield, Glossop.

He is described as white, of stocky build, 5ft 11ins tall and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black Lonsdale tracksuit bottoms, a black puffa-style coat, a grey t-shirt and black trainers.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101.