Police concerned for missing man who has links to Buxton

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing pensioner who has links to Buxton.

The last confirmed sighting of 65-year-old John Dyer, from Gawsworth, was at Macclesfield train station at 8pm on February 20.

He is described as white and of a slim build with short, curly grey hair. The was last seen wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and walking type boots.

He is believed to be on foot and has previously visited the Buxton, Bollington and Macclesfield Forest areas.

Anyone with information should call Cheshire Police police on 101, quoting IML 329769.