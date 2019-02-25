Police concerned about missing Man who may be in Buxton area

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 65-year-old man from Gawsworth who hasn’t been seen or heard from for six days.

John Dyer was last seen by his family on the evening of Tuesday 19 February. He is described as white, of slim build with short, curly grey hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a blue jumper.

He is believed to be on foot and may be in the Macclesfield Forest or Buxton area. Despite extensive searches on the ground and by air John has not been located.

Insp Cris Davies said: “We are becoming more concerned for John’s welfare as the days go by with no word from him. We have been making numerous enquiries but have not been able to locate him. We are now appealing to the public for help in locating John.

“If you have seen a man fitting this description or know of his whereabouts please contact police. I would also appeal directly to John, please get in touch, your family are worried about you and want to know you are okay.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ quoting IML 329769.