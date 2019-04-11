Police called to man on railway viaduct in Buxton

A man has been taken to hospital after standing at the top of the railway viaduct in Bridge Street, Buxton.

There was a heavy police presence in the town after 2pm today, April 11, to reports of the man standing at the top of the viaduct on Bridge Street.

The viaduct, on Bridge Street.

He has since been taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 2.24pm today to reports of a man standing at the top of the viaduct on Bridge Street.

"We attended the scene and the man has been taken to hospital."

