Police appeal for witnesses after attempted burglary in Buxton

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for wittnesses to an attempted burglary at a business premises on Rockhead Business Park, Buxton.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 6pm on Tuesday, March 5, and 7.30am on Wednesday, March 6.

Rockhead Business Park, Buxton.

Four people, dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, tried to gain access to the shop floor of the business by smashing a glass door panel, which triggered the alarm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and who saw or heard anything suspicious.

If you have any information which may assist police, please call 101, quoting the reference number 19000114915 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Joe Hartshorn.