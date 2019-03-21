Police apeal to find owner of bike recovered in Derbyshire

Police who recovered a bike as part of an ongoing investigation in Derbyshire are looking to trace the owner.

The white and orange Cube mountain bike was recovered at around 5.40pm on March 11.

Do you recognise this bike?

Officers are looking to trace the owner, and would ask anyone who has lost a bike matching this description to come forward.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference number 19*125422.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.