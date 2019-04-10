Police and fire officers to host Hathersage 'street meet'

Hathersage residents have the chance to meet with officers their local safer neighbourhood policing team and fire officers at an event next week.

They are holding a joint Street Meet next week for local people to drop in and speak about any concerns or pick up advice on safety and crime prevention.

Police

It will take place at the Heart of Hathersage building, on Main Road, between 9.30am and 11am on Tuesday, April 16.

The Street Meet is one of the events taking place as part of the safer together campaign, an initiative which aims to reach out and engage with residents and show how we are working as a partnership with other agencies, and investing into making Derbyshire safer.

Launching this week, the safer together campaign marks the start of new investment in the force that will see 120 new posts created working to improve police presence in neighbourhoods and bolster investigations.

Recruitment to the new roles is under way with posts all due to be in place by the end of July.

During the event, people will also be able to register their interest or sign up to Derbyshire alert to receive targeted information about crime, scams and crime prevention initiatives in their area.

If you are unable to attend the street meet and would like to contact the Hathersage safer neighbourhood policing team you can call 101, or through the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.