Plug socket causes fire at Glossop home

A plug socket which caught fire at a house in Glossop led to Derbyshire firefighters attending to make the property safe.

Firefighters were called at about 4.40pm on September 15 to a property on Tredcroft Street, Glossop, where the fire was burning.

Tredcroft Street, Glossop.

Crews arrived on scene, but the blaze had been extinguished upon their arrival. However, firefighters ensured the property was safe and offered advice on preventing a repeat fire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Glossop Fire Station were called to a house fire on Tredcroft Street, Glossop.

"On scene a plug socket had been involved in fire which was out on arrival. Crews made scene safe and gave advice."