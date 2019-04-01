Plans revealed for new centre in Buxton to support adults with learning disabilities

Ambitious plans for a new purpose-built centre in Buxton to support adults with learning disabilities have been revealed.

The ‘centre for social engagement’ would provide a new home for not-for-profit community interest company Bright Opportunities, which provides social activities for adults with learning difficulties in the High Peak.

Outline plans for the new development, on pasture land at the junction of Fern Road and London Road, have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council and are currently subject to public consultation.

Planning documents submitted on behalf of applicant Tracey Green describe how the company had outgrown its current Market Street home. Services are spread across several other venues in the town which is “by no means ideal and is not cost effective”.

A report states: “It (Bright Opportunities) is seeking a building in one location which will cater for all the services offered under one roof and yet have access to a wide open space for outdoor activities.

“One of the features of the new building is an accommodation block which will create overnight accommodation, attended by a warden, for up to nine persons. This will allow respite for members to give their own families a much-needed break.”

The two-storey development, as proposed, would consist of a central square block built from reconstituted stone, with two wings partly of reconstituted stone and insulated profiled steel sheeting to the walls and roof.

It would accommodate a central reception area, halls, a refectory and kitchens, toilet facilities and storage areas. Twenty car parking spaces and ten cycle spaces would be provided, plus an ambulance station, with the main access off London Road. A metal mesh fence with hedge screening would surround the site and be fitted with security gates.

The report adds: “As a non-profit making concern, cost is a material consideration. The land is being gifted to the management committee and the cost of the building and fitting out is being financed by a sponsor at a nominal interest rate.”

The organisation said it currently employed the equivalent of 12 full-time members of staff, a number it anticipated would almost double as a result of the development.