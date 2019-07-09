Pictures show scale of large blaze near Buxton

These photos show a large blaze at an industrial site near Buxton.

Firefighters from Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Longnor, Leek and Chesterfield attended the fire, which involved a five-storey industrial building at Brierlow Bar.

Photo - Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

At the height of the fire, five pumps were at the scene, along with an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier.

A spokesperson added the firefighting operation included the use of a thermal imaging camera.

Crews were initially called to the scene at around 8pm, and left the scene at midnight.

Photo - Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

A further inspection took place this morning at 6am.

In a statement, Andrew Jackson, Industrial Director, Lhoist UK said: "There was a fire at the Hindlow site near Buxton of Lhoist UK last night. No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade.



"Repairs to the affected area will commence today and damage is reported as minimal. Staff at the plant and the fire service responded rapidly and efficiently to reduce greater damage.



"No interruption to availability of products for customers is anticipated."

Photo - @chapeloncall on Twitter