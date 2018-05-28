PICTURES: Para-cycling champion helps inspire sporty High Peak pupils

Homegrown para-cycling champion Katie Toft paid a visit to her former school to help inspire the next generation of athletes.

The 25-year-old was at Chinley Primary School to deliver an inspiring message to pupils during their sports day.

Headteacher Peter Lambert said: “We were delighted and very proud that our ex-pupil, world champion cyclist Katie Toft, was able to join us for the morning, sharing her numerous medals and achievements with the children. Despite the poor weather the children had a wonderful day and were buzzing about all the new sports they had tried out.

“It definitely met the goal of inspiring health and fitness.”

Pupils and staff participated in activities including kick boxing, scooter fun, rugby, golf and tai-chi.