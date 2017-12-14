PICTURES: Owner complains after road accidents plague High Peak pub

The owner of a Peak District pub says extreme weather is causing an unacceptable level of accidents outside his premises.

Paul White, who runs the Royal Oak at Hurdlow, near Buxton, says there have been five serious incidents on the road outside his pub in the last two weeks - with two even happening within 24 hours of each other.

Now he is calling on Derbyshire County Council to take action before someone is seriously injured.

He said: “The last collision resulted in a car resting on top of the boundary wall at the entrance to the pub.”

“If a pedestrian had been leaving the pub, the collision could have resulted in loss of life or very serious injury.”

“As a business we have taken steps to make the road safe, including gritting the surface ourselves and maintaining the boundary wall that has been damaged numerous times.

“However, we feel that the council need to look at measures to help reduce the dangerous hazards faced by motorists, causing them to crash into one of the busiest pubs in the Peak District where on a busy day there can be up to 150 people coming and going from the building.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “We visited Mr White following concerns he raised back in 2012 and as a result we took several appropriate measures including putting additional ‘SLOW’ markings on the road, renewing existing road markings so they were clear, putting two big chevron signs up on the approach to the bend and new markings at the edge of the carriageway.

“We have had no reported accidents where people have been injured in the last three years and as such the location has not been identified as an area of concern.

“However, following the latest concerns raised we intend to replace the old sign warning of a bend and replace it with a new one, as well as installing an extra one. We believe all these measures should be enough to alert motorists to the bend in the road and drive accordingly.

“The road is on a primary gritting route so when it freezes or snows it is gritted.”