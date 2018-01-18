PICTURES: Get set for magical Aladdin panto ride at New Mills Art Theatre

Prepare to take a magic carpet ride to the Far East via New Mills, as the stage is set for the annual Art Theatre pantomime Aladdin.

The curtain will rise on Friday January 26, allowing audiences to follow the adventures of Aladdin as he battles the evil Abanazer and tries to save the genie.

A spokesman for New Mills Art Theatre said: “Along the way he is aided - not really - by his daft brother Wishee Washee and raucous mother Widow Twankey in full pantomime dame regalia, plus a couple of incompetent policeman Hu Dun Wong and Yu Dun Pong providing the classic panto comedy fun.

“The glittering sets and sparkling costumes match the dancing and singing from a strong company.

“Aladdin can’t fail to entertain the entire family.”

Performances of Aladdin at New Mills Art Theatre will take place on January 26, February 2 and February 3 at 7.15pm, and on January 27, January 28 and February 3 at 2.15pm.

A spokesman added: “Book early to get the best seats.

“Matinees sell out very quickly and there is always a full house.”

Tickets, priced £10 for adults, £8 for under-16s and £50 for a box seating five people, can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime (bookings fees apply).

Alternatively, visit the box office - no booking fees apply - for opening times or more information, group bookings etc.

Call the box office on 07983 344 862 or email friendsofthearttheatre@gmail.com.