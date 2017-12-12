PICTURES: Dog stuck in table rescued by Buxton firefighters

A pooch had to be rescued from furniture by firefighters after he became stuck.

Harry, a border collie, was freed from a side table where he got stuck. Firefighters from Buxton were called Oaklea in Buxton to rescued the much-loved pet today, Tuesday, December 12 at 2.50pm.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Harry was running to play fetch get his ball and was a little bit overexcited.

“He got stuck in a small side table from a nest of tables.

“The crew who attended the call managed to get him out safely and thankfully he is unhurt.”

Harry is feeling a bit ruff now