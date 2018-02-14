PICTURES: Do any of these stolen items belong to you?

Police are trying to trace the owners of items including power tools, ornaments, electronics, coins, books, other historical items and sports equipment.

Officers think the property may have been stolen in the High Peak area, but are unsure exactly where from.

The items include drills, socket sets, tool boxes, historical documents, golf clubs, fishing equipment, a mobile phone, a web cam, stamp albums, coins, jewellery, ornaments and a military hat.

If you think any of these items belong to you then call PC Sherry Kenyon of the High Peak Crime Action Team on 101, or send her a message online through the 'Contact Us' page of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

