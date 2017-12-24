PICTURES: Crash in town 'defied the laws of physics'

Mystery surrounds exactly how this crash happened in Bakewell.

As these pictures by Benjamin Wilson show, a black Fiat Punto somehow ended up on the front of a white Kia.

The scene of the crash. Picture by Benjamin Wilson.

The incident happened in Rutland Square at around 10am yesterday.

Benjamin said: "Fortunately it seems nobody was hurt.

"A paramedic turned up just as I was leaving to check everyone over."

He said part of the road had to be closed following the incident, causing long delays for Christmas shoppers.

A member of staff at Bakewell Stone Art said: "How it happened defied the laws of physics."