PICTURES: Chapel Players give a fresh take on Robin Hood classic

Chapel Players are preparing to transport audiences back to Ye Olde England with their latest production, Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies.

Written by Craig Hawes and directed by Gill and Rob Fotherby, the pantomime will offer a fresh take on a classic tale. Packed with one liners, catchy tunes, madcap antics and a host of loveable and laughable characters, it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser when it opens at the Chapel Playhouse on January 19.

Erin Johnson.

Gill said: “We’re proud to be directing the first full-scale Chapel Players production since the major renovations at the Playhouse.

“We now have toilet facilities on the ground floor, making the building more much accessible, and there’s a new and improved bar area.”

Rob added: “Rehearsals have been great fun this year, and we’re looking forward to bringing that sense of fun to the performances so all the audience has a great time.”

The story sees King John (Stephen Kettle) on the throne, ruling in the absence of his crusading brother, Richard (Chris Mason). The trouble is John is a useless ruler and always out of money.

Becky Simpson, Lee Bennet and Erin Johnson.

So he sends the evil Sheriff of Nottingham (Dan Mason) to squeeze more taxes from peasants who have had enough.

Led by the feisty Maid Marion (Hannah Lomas) they decide to recruit Robin (Erin Johnson) and his Merry Men to make a stand. The trouble is Robin and his gang are not quite the force Marion wanted. Pandemonium ensues and in the chaos Marion is kidnapped by Nottingham’s dim-witted henchmen. It’s up to Robin and his Hoodies to save the day.

Evening performances of Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies will take place at Chapel Playhouse at 7.30pm on January 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27. There will also be Saturday matinees on January 20 and 27 at 2pm.

Tickets, priced £8 and £6 (concessions), are available from Halls Mica Hardware in Chapel, or on the door.

The Skunk Scouts and the Sherwood Villagers.

Peter Goddard, Stephen Kettle and Dan Mason.

Maid Marion with The Sherwood Hoodies and villagers.