PICTURES: Buxton’s Lantern Parade lights up the dark

There was a real buzz around Buxton as nearly 700 people joined in with the town’s second Christmas lantern parade on Saturday and lit up the evening sky.

Large groups gathered outside Boots, on Spring Gardens, before walking up The Slopes, across the Market Place and down Fountain Street towards the Pavilion Gardens, stopping at various places along the way to sing Christmas carols.

The Lantern of Prince Charming led the way through the town

Andrea Lewis, from organisers Buxton Sparkles, said: “Without the people of Buxton, it wouldn’t happen.

“Those who contributed to the event ranged from the elderly folk at The Argyle to youngsters from Rainbows and Brownies.

“It was a real community get-together.”

The theme of the parade was ‘Finding Sleeping Beauty’, to tie in with this year’s Buxton Opera House pantomime, and a willow lantern of Prince Charming led the illuminated procession.

Nealy 700 people joined in the parade through Buxton

Buxton’s town crier Bill Weston and Andy Parker, as King Stefan, led the parade on its merry way.

The Sparkles team were particularly delighted with the turn-out.

Colourful sculptures and decorations in the Pavilion Gardens later greeted revellers at the end of the parade.

Andrea added: “It is lovely to see this event grow and so many people turned up despite the bad weather.

The lantern parade ended up in the Pavilion Gardens

“We even managed to get more people along the route to come and join in the fun.”

Any groups or organisations interested in getting involved in next year’s event should email buxtonsparkles@gmail.com.