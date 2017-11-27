PICTURES: Buxton’s Dickensian Market proves a hit with shoppers

Hundreds of shoppers took a step back in time as the Dickensian Market returned for Buxton for the 26th year.

More than 40 stalls selling a wide variety of hand-made and unusual gifts for Christmas giving shoppers an added festive bonus knowing they were helping support some very worthwhile local causes.

The winning stall St Anne's Guides taking the top prize for the fourth year running

Held in the Pavilion Gardens marquee the market is organised by the High Peak Mayoral Charity Committee and over the years nearly 160 local charities have shared grants totalling £140,000.

Chairman of the committee Alan Barrow said: “I had a great day and it was so lovely to see such a great turnout despite the snow in the morning.

“I think it is still so popular because people know their money is going to help good causes in the local area.

“It will be good get back in to The Octagon, there is a real sense of grandeur about the venue which ties into the Dickensian theme but the traders at the weekend all got into the spirit of things which was great.”

Getting into character at the Dickensian Market

Father Christmas and this year High Peak mayor all made an appearance and Councillor Matt Stone said: “There were loads of wonderful stalls which all made great efforts decorating their stands and the Mayoral choice for best stall went to St Anne’s and Burbage Guides who really made such an effort.”