PICTURES AND VIDEO: Inside Buxton’s new music venue

A new entertainment venue opening in Buxton is aiming to be the go-to place for gigs and live music performances.

Artiste, Music, Performance - AMP - will open on Saturday, December 9 in what used to be the Trunk Bar on the Market Place.

Chris Buckley, who organises the Buxton Rocks music festival, is the man behind the new venture. He said: “It’s really exciting and I am looking forward to opening the doors.

“Buxton is great place with a lot of people who love music, but there is no venue dedicated solely to live music, so people are having to make trips to Manchester or Stockport to catch a gig and it didn’t seem right, so we are bringing the music to the people.”

Internally, the venue is undergoing an image overhaul and Chris admits the development is a ‘significant cost, but will be worth it’.

The 40-year-old said: “There will not be one particular genre. We are not going to be a rock venue or a dance venue, AMP is all about live music.

“While different types of music may come and go, live music will never go out of fashion and we want to help put Buxton on the map as the go-to place for gigs.”

Chris said the aim is to showcase the best of Derbyshire’s musicians, as well as welcoming talent from further afield, with a focus on original material rather than covers.

The venue will create eight jobs, with the upstairs featuring a more relaxed live lounge which will be available for private parties.

AMP is also planning to launch an in-house internet radio station in the spring.