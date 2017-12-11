PICTURE: Car crashes into wall of Buxton hotel

A BMW has ploughed into a wall of the Old Hall Hotel in Buxton

Emergency services were called at 11.33am today, Monday, December 11 after a car crashed into the wall of the oldest hotel in England, on The Square.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We were contacted by the fire brigade at just after 11.30am.

“Rrecovery for a BMW which is not driveable and will need to be dragged from the wall of the Old Hall Hotel has now happened.

“It is too early to comment on any injuries at this stage.”

There is no visible external damage to the hotel. A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Two crews from Buxton and the East Midlands Ambulance Service are at The Square, Buxton dealing with an RTC involving four vehicles.

Police - accident

“No persons trapped. Crews are making scene safe. Please be careful around this area as the road and pathways are particularly icy.”