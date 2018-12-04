Wind turbines are shrouded in early morning mist near Carsington, Derbyshire.

Photographer captures striking images of Derbyshire shrouded in mist

These eye-catching photos capture Derbyshire shrouded in mist.

They were taken this morning (Tuesday) by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

Early morning mist fills the Derwent Valley above Matlock Bath, leaving only the turrets of Riber Castle visible in the Derbyshire landscape.
Wind turbines are shrouded in early morning mist near Carsington, Derbyshire. (The tower from an ancient disused windmill can be seen to the right).
Wind turbines are shrouded in early morning mist near Carsington, Derbyshire. (The tower from an ancient disused windmill can be seen to the right).
Wind turbines are shrouded in early morning mist near Carsington, Derbyshire.
