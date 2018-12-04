Photographer captures striking images of Derbyshire shrouded in mist
These eye-catching photos capture Derbyshire shrouded in mist.
They were taken this morning (Tuesday) by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.
Early morning mist fills the Derwent Valley above Matlock Bath, leaving only the turrets of Riber Castle visible in the Derbyshire landscape.
Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Wind turbines are shrouded in early morning mist near Carsington, Derbyshire. (The tower from an ancient disused windmill can be seen to the right).
Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Wind turbines are shrouded in early morning mist near Carsington, Derbyshire.
