Phone network EE down for hours

A ‘technical issue’ left thousands of EE mobile phone customers without any internet connectivity.

The technical issue was a nation wide problem which started at 7.52am today - Tuesday, February 27 - and just after 9am thousands of people were unable to connect to any internet-based sites on their mobiles.

The issue was resolved around 10.30am.

An EE spokesman said: “We have now fixed the technical issue that affected mobile internet services for some of our customers this morning.

“All services are now being restored for our customers and should be back to normal soon.

“If customers are still unable to connect, they can try turning their phone on and off again, or toggling flight mode on and off, and that should help restore data services.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we fixed this issue, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Phone calls and text messages were not affected in any way and were working as normal.