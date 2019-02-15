Petition launched in fight to keep Buxton’s police cells open

High Peak MP Ruth George is appealing to police and crime commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa to prevent the closure of cells at Buxton’s Silverlands police station.

Under the proposals announced last May police would have to transport anyone they have arrested to police stations in Manchester or Chesterfield if Buxton’s 13 cells were to be shut.

READ MORE: Buxton police station could lose its 13 custody cells

However Mrs George and Derbyshire Police Federation’s Gareth Podmore say the two-hour round trips involved would pull vital police resources out of the High Peak, and there was no guarantee of an available suite at two of the busy stations suggested in Greater Manchester.

The MP said: “It would mean two police officers having to transport each person arrested for at least an hour each way, taking them away from High Peak and making arrests much more time-consuming.

“Manchester’s police cells are already very busy - I don’t want to see our officers having to wait for a cell or travel around Greater Manchester.”

She has started a petition calling for an alternative to be found. To sign it visit ruthforhighpeak.co.uk/campaigns/petitions/petition-retain-high-peaks-police-cells.