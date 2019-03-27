Petition calls for an end to speeding motorists outside Buxton primary school

Teachers and parents are signing a petition to make the road outside a Buxton primary school safer for its young pupils.

Currently St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy has no zebra or light-controlled crossing and speeding motorists often ignore 20mph signals when children arrive at and leave the school each day.

Head of school Julia Wiggins fears a pupil could be seriously hurt one day as cars park on both sides of the road obscuring motorists’ view - especially of smaller children.

The concerned teacher told how a member of staff in a high-visibility jacket was almost hit by a speeding car last summer and is calling for a pedestrian crossing and yellow zig-zag lines on both sides of the road to be installed at the very least.

She said: “Some cars just do not slow down and there are often little children in-between cars which cannot be seen.”

David Cleary, 48, whose two children attend the school, said the lack of zig-zag lines on both sides of the road meant that vehicles were often parked very closely to - and obscured moving traffic’s view of - a drop-kerb crossing area which kids at the school use every day to cross.

The petition now has more than 100 signatures - parents can sign it at the school’s reception.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re aware of concerns about road safety outside the school and are happy to look into any issues raised - we’ll consider the petition in the usual way.”