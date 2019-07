A person has died in a road traffic collision in Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that they attended a fatal collision in the Peak District.

Police at the scene

It is believed the tweet relates to an incident which happened on the A621 from Owler Bar to Baslow at about 5pm last night.

Police said yesterday the crash involved a motorcycle.

The air ambulance was also called out to the scene.

The victim has not yet been formally identified by police.