Emergency services were called to a crash in Buxton when a car went down an embankment.

Firefighters attended Grinlow Road, Harpur Hill, just before 4.20pm on Tuesday.

The incident involved one car on its side down an embankment with one person trapped, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire crews cut free the person from the vehicle.

The person was then handed over to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

No further information about the condition of the person was provided.