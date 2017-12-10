Perfect Pitch's festive show after Royal Albert Hall and Britain's Got Talent final

Children's choir Perfect Pitch round off a memorable year by performing in a festive concert alongside Sir Richard Arkwright's Masson Mills Band.

The concert is at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on the afternoon of December 17, and will raise money for #Challenge Derbyshire which supports Ashgate Hospicecare, Blythe House Hospice and Helen's Trust.

Conducted by Emma Hopkins, the choir of singers aged 8-14 years from the Peak District, performed at the Music for Youth Prom at the Royal Albert Hall last month. Perfect Pitch reached the final of television’s Britain’s Got Talent this year where they were watched by more than nine million viewers.

Catch them singing at the Winding Wheel in a concert which starts at 3pm. Tickets £12.50 or £35 (family). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

