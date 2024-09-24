‘Your whole world stops’ says Buxton mum after tot’s cancer diagnosis
Sophia Howe’s family thought she had an ear infection as she was ‘walking like she was drunk’ antibiotics were not working so mum Lisa Howe kept pushing for answers.
In November 2022 Sophia went up to Manchester Children’s Hospital and scans revealed a 4cm tumour at the back of her head.
Lisa said: “We got the results back and she had a Glioblastoma cancerous tumour.
“Your whole world stops when they say those words.
“It’s been a heartbreaking journey with chemo and radiotherapy, she had to have a peg fitted so we could feed her.
“It’s devastating to watch your child go through that and know there is nothing you can do - you can’t take the pain away, you can’t stand in her place.
“All we could do as a family was hold her hand and be there for her.”
Sophia spent months in hospital, not leaving until the summer of 2023.
“It was horrible,” Lisa said.
“But we, me and her dad Andrew, were given a room at the Ronald McDonald House and it was a lifesaver.
“We had a place to stay and we were only over the road should the hospital need us in the middle of the night.
“Andrew was driving from Manchester to Birch Vale for work then driving back so he could be there.
“I honestly don’t know what we would have done without being able to have a base there.
“It’s all free there so you don’t have to worry about hotel bills, it was amazing.”
Sophia’s treatment has worked and her check-ups are now less frequent.
Lisa said: “She now has to wear hearing aids but she is still with us.
“She is our wonderful, beautiful, brave little girl.”
This September Sophia has started Buxton Preschool as a happy healthy three-year-old.
Now the family want to give back and on Friday September, 27 a sponsored walk is taking place from Cambion Electronics Ltd in Castleton to the Ronald McDonald House in Manchester which is just over 26 miles.
The electronics company, where one of Sophia’s grandparents, Jenny Kerford, works, has made the Ronald McDonald House their charity of the year.
They have done various fundraisers and hope to reach £10,000 by the end of the year - the current total stands at just over £9,000.
Lisa said: “We’ve come a long way and it hasn’t been easy but a horrendous situation was made better because of the Ronald McDonald house and we will be forever grateful.”
Another grandparent Karen Howe added: “Sophia’s journey has been one that none of us will ever forget.
“Her mum and dad have been the bravest parents ever and although Sophia is now well I know how scared they are because I feel it when I see them.
“We are so grateful to Manchester Children's Hospital and to Ronald McDonald's House of Charity for enabling us to have a tiny bit of normality in all the madness.”
To donate to the fundraiser which will help other families in need visit justgiving.com/page/cambion-1688043141777
