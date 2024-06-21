Sunderland footballers stay at the palace Hotel while training at Buxton for FA Cup semi final 5 April 1973Sunderland footballers stay at the palace Hotel while training at Buxton for FA Cup semi final 5 April 1973
Sunderland footballers stay at the palace Hotel while training at Buxton for FA Cup semi final 5 April 1973

Your memories of Buxton's Palace Hotel over the years from the 1950s to 2000s

By Lucy Ball
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:32 BST
From welcoming royalty to having Bob Geldof stay the Palace Hotel has been part of the town since 1868 – but what are your memories of the hotel?

Have you partied there at Christmas? Had a prom there or just gone for a quick pamper?

Tell us what are your memories of the landmark hotel.

Seeing the new year in at Buxton's Palace Hotel in 1957 were a group of local dancers from the Eileen Roberts troupe. Pictured second left is Joan Claessens (nee Hockenhull) and third left Audrey Hockenhull (nee Wain).

1. New Year fun

Seeing the new year in at Buxton's Palace Hotel in 1957 were a group of local dancers from the Eileen Roberts troupe. Pictured second left is Joan Claessens (nee Hockenhull) and third left Audrey Hockenhull (nee Wain).Photo: JPI Media

The 1964 mayoral ball at the Palace Hotel, Terry and Stella Gill with their daughter Linda

2. Mayoral ball

The 1964 mayoral ball at the Palace Hotel, Terry and Stella Gill with their daughter LindaPhoto: unknown staffer

An unusual guest at the Palace Hotel when it hosted the Jersey Cattle Conference in 1966

3. Nice to moo-t you

An unusual guest at the Palace Hotel when it hosted the Jersey Cattle Conference in 1966Photo: unknown staffer

Princess Margaret arrived at the Palace Hotel in 1975

4. Princess arrives

Princess Margaret arrived at the Palace Hotel in 1975Photo: Jason Chadwick

